MONTPELIER — Rootstock Publishing, a Montpelier publisher and imprint of Multicultural Media Inc., announces the April 19 release of the new mystery novel, "All Men Glad and Wise," by Laura C. Stevenson of Wilmington.
Stevenson is the author of eight books. Her book for young readers "Happily After All" (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 1990) was nominated for a Dorothy Canfield Fisher Award, shortlisted for the William Allen White Award and won the Mark Twain Award, the Nebraska Golden Sower Award and the South Carolina State Librarians’ Award. She was trained as a historian at the University of Michigan and Yale University and taught writing and humanities at Marlboro College from 1986 to 2013. She lives in her family’s old summer house in Wilmington.
"All Men Glad and Wise" releases April 19, and is available wherever books are sold. Libraries and retailers receive a discount on orders by emailing info@rootstockpublishing.com.