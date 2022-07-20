BRATTLEBORO — The Windham County NAACP cordially invites the public to attend its 3rd Annual Freedom Fund Dinner, featuring “A Celebration of Our Community With Song” on Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. outdoors at Retreat Farm in Brattleboro. The hour-long songfest preceding the dinner will be led by Dr. Samuel L. Waymon of Nyack, N.Y.
Dr. Waymon is the brother of legendary singer/activist, Nina Simone, and was her organist, confidante, bandmate and tour manager as they toured the world together. He is an award-winning composer, singer, pianist, arranger/producer and actor and has shared the concert stage with Miles Davis, Odetta, Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela, Quincy Jones, Donny Hathaway, Phyllis Hyman, Max Roach and many others besides his sister, Nina Simone.
Dr. Waymon is a Civil Rights Activist who marched in Philadelphia, Mississippi and Alabama and sang at the funeral of Martin Luther King, Jr. His composition, “You’ve Got to Learn” can be heard in Spike Lee’s film, "Da Sweet Blood of Jesus" and he was co-producer of the recent documentary, "The Amazing Nina Simone," directed by Jeff Lieberman.
Waymon composed music for the Academy-Award-winning film "Philadelphia," directed by Jonathan Demme and starring Denzel Washington and Tom Hanks. In 1987, Waymon was musical advisor and co-starred with Nick Nolte in the film Weeds. He also had a starring role and composed the music for the Cannes Film Festival Award-Winning movie, "Ganja and Hess," written and directed by Bill Gunn.
Sam “Magic Man” Waymon will bring all his talents to the Retreat Farm on August 13 as he performs and leads the audience in singing freedom songs, gospel and Americana. This portion of the program will be followed by box dinners and the main program honoring retiring U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont. Go to WindhamNAACP.org for tickets and info.