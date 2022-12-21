BRATTLEBORO — Calling all musicians, circus acts, stand-up comics, contortionists, magicians and more within driving distance of Brattleboro.
For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brattleboro Reformer will present Windham County’s Got Talent, a competition in which the region’s talents perform onstage to win $1,000, at the Latchis Theatre from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan 26.
“We seriously love producing this event,” said Jordan Brechenser, president and publisher of Vermont News & Media, which prints the Reformer, Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal. “You see all kinds of talent that you couldn’t imagine exists in our community. From kids to seniors, from singers to magicians, there is a potpourri of talent, and it’s really cool to see it live on stage.”
To be a contestant in Windham County’s Got Talent, fill out the entry form online at reformer.com/gottalent. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.
“We can launch your career, basically. We did it for Moxie,” said Richard “Bud” Lolatte, advertising representative at the Reformer and Windham County’s Got Talent organizer, referring to the indie rock band from Brattleboro that won in 2018. The winner in 2019 was Ben Kaufman, a circus performer and handbalancer from Brattleboro, and 2020’s winner was Casey Haynes of Brattleboro, a circus performer who taught himself how to use what is called a cyr wheel.
Contestants range in age and talent and all acts are welcome to apply, Brechenser said. A total of 12 finalists will perform on the day of the competition. Four judges will vote on each act, and the audience is the fifth vote to cast the winner.
Returning as master of ceremonies this year is Warren Dews Jr. Sponsors — and judges — this year are Whetstone Beer Company, Brattleboro Subaru and Brattleboro Area Realty. Kristen Ziter Taylor from Brattleboro Area Realty, Nola Sciacca from Brattleboro Subaru and Vermont News & Media arts and entertainment editor Gena Mangiaratti will be among those on the judges’ panel.
“These sponsors not only help to make the event what it is, but they participate as judges on the stage. It’s really interactive,” Brechenser said.
Tickets are $12.50 in advance at reformer.com/tickets. Tickets will also be available at the door for $15, cash only. Beer and wine will be sold by Whetstone along with other concessions for sale at the Latchis. Online ticket sales will end at 6 p.m. a half-hour before the event starts.