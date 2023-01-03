BRATTLEBORO — Musicians, comics, contortionists and more are invited to perform onstage to win $1,000 — and maybe even launch a career.
For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brattleboro Reformer will present Windham County’s Got Talent at the Latchis Theatre from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan 26.
To enter, fill out the entry form online at reformer.com/gottalent. The deadline for submissions is Saturday at 5 p.m. If you have a talent you can perform and are within driving distance of Brattleboro, you can be a contestant.
“We can launch your career, basically. We did it for Moxie,” said Richard “Bud” Lolatte, advertising representative at the Reformer and Windham County’s Got Talent organizer, referring to the indie rock band from Brattleboro that won in 2018. The winner in 2019 was Ben Kaufman, a circus performer and handbalancer from Brattleboro, and 2020’s winner was Casey Haynes of Brattleboro, a circus performer who taught himself how to use what is called a cyr wheel.
Contestants range in age and talent and all acts are welcome to apply. A total of 12 finalists will perform on the day of the competition. Four judges will vote on each act, and the audience casts a fifth vote.
Returning as master of ceremonies this year is Warren Dews Jr. Sponsors — and judges — this year are Whetstone Beer Company, Brattleboro Subaru and Brattleboro Area Realty.
Tickets are $12.50 in advance at reformer.com/tickets. Tickets will also be available at the door for $15, cash only. Beer and wine will be sold by Whetstone along with other concessions for sale at the Latchis. Online ticket sales will end a half-hour before the event starts.