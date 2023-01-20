BRATTLEBORO — Come one, come all to see a career launched at the Latchis Theatre.
For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brattleboro Reformer will present Windham County’s Got Talent at the Latchis Theatre from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The contestants, whose talents include music and aerial arts — sometimes combined — are Gigi Birri, Desmond Amidon Bode, Tessa Bogart, Kennedy Brown, Cristo Buckley, India Dansereau, Lanie Goodwin, The Green Mountain Strummers, Ezra Holloway, Kelly Hopkins, Kim Melohn, Chelsea St. Jacques, Timothy Wade and Elizabeth Wohl.
“We can launch your career, basically. We did it for Moxie,” said Richard “Bud” Lolatte, advertising representative at the Reformer and Windham County’s Got Talent organizer, referring to the indie rock band from Brattleboro that won in 2018.
Returning as master of ceremonies this year is Warren Dews Jr. Sitting on the judges’ panel will be Amanda Crosby of Brattleboro Subaru, David Hiler of Whetstone Beer Company, Kristen Ziter Taylor of Brattleboro Area Realty, and Gena Mangiaratti, arts and entertainment editor for Vermont News & Media and its three newspapers. Whetstone Beer Company, Brattleboro Subaru and Brattleboro Area Realty are sponsors of the event.
Tickets are $12.50 in advance at reformer.com/tickets. Tickets also will be available at the door for $15, cash only. Beer and wine will be sold by Whetstone along with other concessions for sale at the Latchis. Online ticket sales will end a half-hour before the event starts.