BRATTLEBORO — The Windham Philharmonic will welcome spring with a performance at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Latchis Theatre.
The program features the "Spring Symphony" by Robert Schumann. The symphony opens with a clarion call for spring, and a decisive goodbye to winter storms.
The symphony continues with uplifting melodies handed from section to section throughout the piece. The program continues with “On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring” by Frederick Delius. This selection evokes the lush English countryside in spring. The final selection is “Fruelingsstimmen” by Johann Strauss.
Admission to this concert is by donation. There will be a bake sale to benefit the orchestra. Masks are encouraged.