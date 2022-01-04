ESSEX JUNCTION — A full weekend of merriment and fun for the whole family is returning to the Champlain Valley Exposition Feb. 5 and 6.
The Winter Renaissance Faire features a sundry of performance troupes, including singers, musicians and dancers, as well as medieval living history and fight demonstrations.
With over 60 artisans and craft vendors — including over a dozen new vendors — patrons can discover handcrafted jewelry, woodcrafts, medieval-inspired clothing, leather crafts, swords and armor, mead and more.
Patrons can also indulge their appetites with tasty treats from cultures around the world. These include a turkey leg, delicacies from the Far and Middle East and treats to satisfy the sweet tooth.
The Faire is produced by Vermont Gatherings, a Vermont company responsible for a number of genre-based events, including the hugely popular Vermont Renaissance Faire in Stowe and the upcoming third annual Vermont Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo.
The Faire is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Champlain Valley Expo, 105 Pearl St., Essex Junction.
Tickets for the Faire are available at the door or online at vtgatherings.com/winter-faire. Children under 6 get in for free. Updates can be found on Facebook, @VTRennFaire.