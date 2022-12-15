WILLIAMSVILLE — Chill in the air and a hint of snow means it's time once again to Sing in the Light as dusk falls this Sunday before Winter Solstice at Manitou.
On Sunday, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., a much-loved tradition around the bonfire will feature Brattleboro Pubsing co-founder and leader Amanda Witman and friends facilitating songs. Witman returns after a Woods Concert here in the fall accompanying local favorites Peter Siegel and Shawn Magee.
Winter Solstice has long been a time for the community to gather and share songs and tales of glory, loss, heart and triumph to ward off shadows of the gathering darkness on the soon-to-be longest night of the year. Bring songs, a poem or reflection you'd like to share.
There will be hot cider, good cheer and the warmth of great company at this family-friendly event.
The Manitou Project builds Community with Nature on its 223-acre woodland sanctuary in Williamsville, 300 Sunset Lake Road. To get there, go 1.4 miles up Sunset Lake Road from Williamsville Village, sign on right; or 5.6 miles over the top of Sunset Lake Road from Route 9.
Meet at 4 for the short walk up to the venue, lit by luminaries on the return. Guests should carpool if possible. For more information, call 802-254-2675 or 802-258-8588.