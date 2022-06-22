Brattleboro Museum & Art Center is among six institutions in Vermont and New York awarded a total of $800,000 in grants from the Wolf Kahn Foundation and the Emily Mason | Alice Trumbull Mason Foundation (the distinct organization devoted to the legacy of Emily and her mother).
Following the $8.1M single-seller Christie’s sale of works from the couple’s art collection in May 2021, the gift round marks the first joint philanthropic initiative of the two sister foundations and pays homage to Emily Mason and Wolf Kahn’s personal experiences and collective passions across five intersecting themes: New York City, access to arts education, Vermont, gardens and the natural world, and printmaking.
The grant recipients’ focus areas reflect the life that Mason and Kahn built together as prolific, academically influential artists living between New York City and Vermont, from their 1956 introduction until Mason’s 2019 death.
The Vermont landscape is pervasive in Kahn’s work and the basis for some of his most vibrant compositions.
“Wolf Kahn is to Southern Vermont what Georgia O’Keeffe is to the New Mexico high desert and Claude Monet is to the French countryside,” said Danny Lichtenfeld, director of Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, in a news release.
The other winners, announced Wednesday, are Vermont Studio Center, The Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts (Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop), New York Botanical Garden, International Printing Center New York and Hunter College (Advanced Curatorial Certificate Program).