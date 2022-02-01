Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — A new pottery store, Zpots, opened its doors to the general public in December, but the team behind the pottery has been throwing mud for several years.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, a wife and husband duo, have been working together for over 20 years since they first met at West Virginia University. They established a studio in Brookline, Vt., and have been making pottery on the wholesale level for 15 years. Now, they are trying their hands in retail: They opened a store on Main Street in Brattleboro on Dec. 18, 2021.
The couple talked about what got them into pottery. For VanHendrick, she personally likes pottery because it encompasses so many different elements of fine art and the practical nature of pots. Hendrick added that he likes the process of making the pots, turning mud into something that's practical, that it is very rewarding for him.
Close
Eric Hendrick, co-owner of Zpots, works on different mugs on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Noelle VanHendrick, co-owner of Zpots, carves various designs into a plater on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Eric Hendrick, co-owner of Zpots, works on different mugs on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Eric Hendrick, co-owner of Zpots, works on different mugs on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick, co-owner of Zpots, carves various designs into a plater on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick, co-owner of Zpots, carves various designs into a plater on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Will Finkel, an artisan for Zpots, throws mud while making saucer plates on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Adrien Bagatelle, an artisan for Zpots, uses a sponge to smooth edges of a plate on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Adrien Bagatelle, an artisan for Zpots, removes a extra clay from a plate.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick, co-owner of Zpots, and Emma Lane, an artisan for Zpots, glaze various pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, at their Main Street location in Brattleboro.
Eric Hendrick, co-owner of Zpots, works on different mugs on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Noelle VanHendrick, co-owner of Zpots, carves various designs into a plater on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Eric Hendrick, co-owner of Zpots, works on different mugs on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Eric Hendrick, co-owner of Zpots, works on different mugs on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick, co-owner of Zpots, carves various designs into a plater on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick, co-owner of Zpots, carves various designs into a plater on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Will Finkel, an artisan for Zpots, throws mud while making saucer plates on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Adrien Bagatelle, an artisan for Zpots, uses a sponge to smooth edges of a plate on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Adrien Bagatelle, an artisan for Zpots, removes a extra clay from a plate.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick, co-owner of Zpots, and Emma Lane, an artisan for Zpots, glaze various pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, in Brookline, Vt., and a team of artisans work together to produce several different usable pottery items.
Noelle VanHendrick and Eric Hendrick, owners of Zpots, at their Main Street location in Brattleboro.
PURCHASE PHOTOS
VanHendrick said the inspiration to open a storefront came recently, while attending a show in New York City.
“We had never really aspired to open a retail store, but I was walking around (and) just heard very clearly, ‘it's time to open a shop in downtown Brattleboro,’” said VanHendrick. “So Eric is really good as a partner to listen when things come through really clearly. We started to scope downtown, and this space was empty. So we inquired about it. What I love about the space is that the clock is outside because the message was like, it's time to open a shop.”
The couple talked about their mission when it comes to pottery.
“The mission of world peace that begins at the home and heart. I think each pot is infused with really fantastic healing energy that our whole team is on board with. They're all very talented healers and artists, get the mission and put their life juice into that as well,” said VanHendrick. “Each piece is really made to serve the world, it's our medicine, and gently reminds us of what really matters most and also encourages and inspires the environments that they're found in.”
The store is open Thursday through Sunday during the winter, with hours changing with the seasons. People can also order their pottery through the
website.