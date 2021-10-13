Each year, Write Action partners with the Brattleboro Literary Festival, to liaison with the local writing community and organize events that spotlight the many talented writers we have in southeast Vermont and the tri-state region.
This year, six writers from the area will read from recently published books during the Spotlight Reading, to be available online at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday: Ed Burke, Sarah Cooper-Ellis, Terry Hauptman, Toni Ortner, Shiva Shankaran, and Lynn Valente. The Zoom event is hosted by Andy Burrows.
At 4 p.m. on Sunday, a pre-recorded panel discussion comprising those who had important roles in the creation of "Print Town," may be viewed. The book, written by 36 different authors with connections to the area, is about the printing and publishing history of Brattleboro and vicinity. It has gotten high praise and been a best-seller for the Words Project and the Vermont Historical Society. Moderated by Olga Peters.