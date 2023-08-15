GUILFORD — The public is invited to Write Action's annual Potluck Picnic on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
There will be an open reading, a Lit Fest preview, good talk, good food and more, and relaxed, meditative music from Anders Burrows on handpan.
The event is at an old farmstead at 640 Melendy Hill Road in Guilford, just off Route 5.
Please bring a chair (there will be some). If you wish to read, a short piece or pieces (not to exceed four minutes) and a dish to share.
Rain date is Aug 27, 1 to 4 p.m.
For more information, email info@writeaction.org