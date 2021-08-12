GUILFORD — The public is invited to the 20th annual Write Action Potluck Picnic, to be held Aug. 21 from noon to 4 p.m., with an Aug. 22 rain date.
Bring a dish to share and chair or blanket. Enjoy the ethereal music of Aura Shards. Write Action will supply paper plates, eating utensils, cups, soft drinks, ice and coolers.
Picnic-goers are invited to participate in short readings of poetry or short prose in a names-in-a-hat open reading format. Readings should be timed to three minutes, but can go for up to five minutes if time allows (dependent on number of readers).
T-shirts, book bags and coffee mugs will be available for sale, as will copies of Write Action anthologies from 2003 and 2010. You may also sign up to receive the upcoming publication, "Poems In The Time of COVID" from Poems Around Town.
Along with the usual activities, this year's picnic will also be a celebration of Write Action's 20th anniversary.
The picnic will be held at 640 Melendy Hill Road in Guilford.
Questions and RSVP: info@writeaction.org