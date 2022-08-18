GUILFORD — The annual Write Action Potluck Picnic will be held Saturday from noon to 4 at 640 Melendy Hill Road in Guilford. A highlight is the open reading, with five-minute slots for poems or short prose.
The public is invited. Bringing a chair is optional but appreciated. This is a great time to reconvene with writer friends and meet people that are newly part of the Write Action community (of which there are quite a few this year), and a fun day of writer news, good food, shared writing and more in an outdoor setting. Write Action books of local writing will be available to buy.
For more information: info@writeaction.org