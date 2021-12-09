NEWFANE — Local author and educator Deborah Lee Luskin will lead two sessions of a popular writing circle to benefit Moore Free Library.
The group will meet by Zoom on Jan. 31 and in person at the library on Jan. 2. Both circles will meet from 1 to 3 p.m.
Writers of all kinds and all levels of experience are invited to reflect on the light in their life in a supportive writing circle. All are invited to write to illuminate their inner light, honor their inner voice and tell whatever stories rise to be told. Prompts and guidance for automatic writing will be provided. This will be a safe space for those who wish to read their new words.
Advance registration is required for each event. Register to receive the Zoom link for the Dec. 31 remote circle, and to secure a seat for the Jan. 2 circle, where numbers will be limited, masks required and indoor social distancing observed. Register at deborahleeluskin.com/contact. Be sure to indicate which writing circle you plan to attend.
The writing circle is free. Donations to Moore Free Library are gratefully accepted and can be sent electronically at moorefreelibrary.org or by mail at 23 West St., Newfane, VT 05345.
Moore Free Library has two tablets and two laptops available for workshop participants to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact the library directly to pick up equipment during regular library hours. The library has high-speed internet and is open on Friday afternoon.
Luskin is an author, blogger and educator with almost 40 years’ experience teaching students from all walks of life. Luskin has taught inmates, health care workers, children, college students, adults and seniors.
Luskin facilitates the Rosefire Writing Circle on Mondays (remotely) and Fridays (in-person) throughout the year. Learn more at deborahleeluskin.com.