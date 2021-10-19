BRATTLEBORO — GennaRose Nethercott will be leading two writing workshops at the Hooker-Dunham Theater and Gallery on Sunday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 31 from 2 to 4 p.m.
These hands-on writing workshops are open to everyone ages 14 and up. No experience is necessary. Tuition is $40 for each workshop, and participants must have proof of vaccination to attend.
Bring a mask, notebook and pencil. For more information about either workshop, visit hookerdunham.org. To register for one or both workshops, email info@hookerdunham.org with your name and which workshop you would like to attend.
The workshop on Oct. 24 is called “Ghost Lab.” You spent more than a year confined to your home, floating from room to room, rarely stepping outside. The outside world seemed distant and untouchable. History swept by. But you know who’s been doing this for centuries? Ghosts! Stories about haunted houses have been examining domestic claustrophobia for years — so let’s learn from the pros. In this two-hour workshop, you’ll write spooky tales, dissect how to build the perfect ghost story (beginning with the question, “What IS a ghost?!), and of course, create a few phantoms of your own to keep us company.
The workshop on Oct. 31 is called “Monster Lab.” What defines a monster? Dreadful deeds, claws and teeth, supernatural strangeness? Are monsters villains to be vanquished, or simply misunderstood outsiders? Spend your Halloween encountering a few of literature's and folklore’s wildest beasts, as you examine what makes a paranormal creature tick — and then, you’ll use those tools to invent new monsters of our own.
GennaRose Nethercott is the author of The Lumberjack’s Dove (Ecco/HarperCollins) selected by Louise Glück as a winner of the National Poetry Series. A born Vermonter, she tours nationally and internationally performing from her works and composing poems-to-order on a manual typewriter with her team, The Traveling Poetry Emporium. She has taught writing workshops from coast to coast, and her first novel and short story collection are forthcoming from Knopf Anchor.