PUTNEY — This weekend marks the beginning of a 10-day marathon of concerts at Yellow Barn, with events every day between July 29 and Aug. 7. There are still tickets available for most nights, but audience members are encouraged to purchase tickets early as Yellow Barn has been enjoying a sold-out season in Putney.
Thursday’s program begins with Haydn’s String Quartet in C Major, Op.54 No.2 (with viola faculty member Maria Lambros. The Haydn is followed by a work for trombone and string quartet by Austrian composer Friedrich Cerha, Schoenberg’s stunning “Transfigured Night” in the version for piano trio, and Claude Vivier’s “Hymns to the Night” for soprano and piano. Vivier's short, exquisite vocal piece describes an ancient world, a world filled with gods and with the living light of the sun, which rises each morning from the sea.
On Friday, Yellow Barn offers the North American premiere of a work by Eleanor Alberga, a Jamaican composer based in the United Kingdom. Of her work “Succubus Moon” for oboe and string quartet Alberga says, "A succubus is a female demon. The romantic and the demonic lie side by side in the piece. The imagined idea behind it juxtaposes the ethereal, tranquil and reflective moon against the dark demonic night, where the succubus reigns. The oboe is the protagonist leading the mood or taking over what the strings have set up, from sparse to more driven rhythmic sections, dreamy moonstruck moments - and the music finally drifts away.”
Friday’s program also includes Rebecca Saunders’ “ disclosure", which takes as its jumping off point a single quote from Samuel Beckett: "I still see, sometimes, that waning face disclosing, more and more clearly the more it entered shadow, the one I remembered.” Followed by works by George Crumb and Sebastian Currier, the program concludes with Beethoven’s Violin Sonata in G Major, Op.96.
Saturday brings the North American premiere of Jörg Widmann’s "String Quartet No.7 (Beethoven—Study II)", paired with the Cavatina from Beethoven’s Op.130 string quartet and his Grosse Fuge. The program also includes Schumann’s Andante and Variations for French horn (Stephen Stirling), two pianos, and two cellos, and a work by Helmut Lachenmann’s “temA" for soprano (Lucy Shelton), flute and cello (John Myerscough).
After Yellow Barn's annual summer gala on Sunday, concerts resume on Monday with Beethoven’s String Quartet in B-flat Major, Op.130 (performed in its entirety) as well as the first in a series of works by this year’s Composer in Residence, James MacMillan.
For tickets and more information, visit yellowbarn.org or call 802-387-6637. Yellow Barn’s concerts take place at 8pm in the Big Barn, and are open to all fully vaccinated individuals.