PUTNEY — This week, Yellow Barn’s 54th summer festival features three opportunities to experience Lei Liang’s extraordinary “Six Seasons” (2022) for improvising musicians and pre-recorded sounds.
On Thursday, Yellow Barn’s next festival concert will feature three of Liang’s “Six Seasons” on the Big Barn stage. Yellow Barn will also set up a “listening room” between Friday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., where audience members can immerse themselves fully in Liang’s ice soundscapes. On Sunday at 2 p.m., there will be a “Patio Noise” virtual discussion with Liang and Dr. Joshua Jones, the oceanographer with whom he collaborated to create this special piece.
“Six Seasons,” represents the culmination of a years-long collaboration between Liang, the inaugural Research Artist in Residence at the Qualcomm Institute (QI) and Chancellor’s Distinguished Professor of Music at UC San Diego, and oceanographers at Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
Thursday’s concert is free for the community and is dedicated to the memory and legacy of Eva Mondon, a pillar of Putney and surrounding communities, and a fierce friend of Yellow Barn since its founding in 1969.
Links to reserve tickets to Thursday’s concert, to receive the link for Patio Noise on Sunday, and to reserve a place in the listening room can be found online at yellowbarn.org. Audience members can also call 802-387-6637 or write to info@yellowbarn.org for reservations or more information.