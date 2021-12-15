BRATTLEBORO — Yellow Barn returns to the stage with Sandbox Percussion and vocalists Elspeth Davis and Melissa Wimbish.
On Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Vermont Jazz Center, this ensemble will premiere a new work by New York composer Jessica Meyer. This performance is the culmination of a weeklong Yellow Barn Artist Residency that includes developing, recording and performing Meyer’s “20 minutes of action,” as well as a workshop for students at the Greenwood School in Putney. On Saturday, concert attendees will be encouraged to share their reactions to the new work and ask questions of the composer and performers.
In 2016, the trial of Brock Turner was a controversial episode in an ongoing debate about rape culture, privilege in the criminal justice system and campus safety. In court, the victim read aloud a letter to her attacker that has since been read millions of times and has influenced legislation in California. The text of this letter is both a painful reminder of what an incident like this does to a woman’s life, and how society continues to react to situations like these.
More than five years in the making, Jessica Meyer’s “20 minutes of action” sets select quotes from the letter Chanel Miller read aloud in court to Brock Turner, as well as text from Miller’s recently published memoir, “Know My Name.” This performance, which concludes a weeklong Artist Residency at Yellow Barn, will be followed by an open discussion with Meyer and the musicians.
This hour-long event is free and open to fully vaccinated individuals. Capacity is limited to 50 percent, and advance reservations are requested. To reserve tickets, send an email to info@yellowbarn.org or call 802-387-6637.