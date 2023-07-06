PUTNEY — Yellow Barn’s 54th Summer Season begins this Friday at 8 p.m. in the Big Barn.
The 70-seat jewel box concert hall will be filled to the rafters with celebration, the celebration of music ranging from Mozart’s G Major Piano Trio and Messiaen’s "Chants de terre et de ciel" (Songs of earth and sky), and the celebration of beloved individuals that represent the complete circle of musical life: composer Kaija Saariaho, violist Roger Tapping, and audience member Naida McSherry.
The evening includes an ingenuous and fantastical romp dedicated to McSherry, whose front-row presence speaks to the spirit that is the hallmark of Yellow Barn’s festival. Artistic Director Seth Knopp remarks, "At a time when it was not a “fashionable” neighborhood, Naida McSherry sold homes in the Clinton Hill neighborhood in Brooklyn. Naida made unfashionable fashionable. Where other people saw danger, she saw life. The most succinct description I know of John Cage’s art is a fragment of his own text from Aria; J’ÉCOUTE…À LA VIE (I listen…to life). Naida McSherry had so much in common with Cage. I think that she would have been one of his very favorite graphic notations.”
Friday night begins a season-long exploration of György Ligeti, who is being celebrated this year, the 100th Anniversary of his birth. This weekend audiences will hear Ligeti’s "Öt Arany-dal" (Five Arany songs), and his “Ramifications” for large string ensemble. Among the twelve members of the “Ramifications” ensemble are new Yellow Barn faculty members Maria Włoszczowska and Lilli Maijala, adding to Yellow Barn’s already significant international community of musicians who make Yellow Barn their only United States festival.
The weekend continues Saturday morning with a 10:30am masterclass with legendary pianist Gilbert Kalish. Kalish will return to the Big Barn for Yellow Barn’s Saturday night concert, performing Ives’s first piano sonata. Regarded one of the foremost interpreters and champions of Ives, Kalish disappears inside the music in the best way, allowing the technical complexities to fall away, leaving audiences to listen and be moved by Ives’s emotional and intellectual intelligence. This has been the case for over 50 years, and to hear Kalish in the Big Barn is not to be missed.
Saturday also brings the Ravel Violin Sonata paired with Jascha Heifetz' arrangement of Gershwin’s “Summertime”, as well as Gerald Barry’s ingenuous “Jabberwocky”, which translates Lewis Carroll’s nonsense text into nonsense French and nonsense German.
Complete program information is available at yellowbarn.org. Tickets for opening weekend can be purchased online or 802-387-6637. Advance reservations are encouraged.