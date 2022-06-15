PUTNEY — Yellow Barn is ready to welcome audiences to the first concert in a series focusing on young artists.
At 8 p.m. Sunday is a a special double-bill featuring six world-premiere performances of works by Young Artists Program composers, plus the world premiere of "Green of Winter," Travis Laplante’s third album-length composition for the tenor saxophone quartet Battle Trance.
"It is my hope that Green of Winter depicts this time in the world which is full of despair, destruction, chaos, and cold, but also great beauty, love, thawing, and the coming together of people to live the truth that we are are not separate from each other, nor are we separate from nature or the Earth,” said Laplante.
Additional Young Artists Program concerts will take place on June 22 at 8 p.m and on June 30 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets can be reserved in advance at yellowbarn.org or by calling 802-387-6637.
"Green of Winter" utilizes circular breathing to build continuous hypnotic waves of sound, and mulitphonics are layered to create intricate yet ancient textures that shed new light on the saxophone as an ensemble instrument. Working intimately with the connection between the human body/breath, "Green of Winter" is a work of beauty and mystery — the harvest from the musical cultivation and deep friendship between the four band members over the past 10 years.
The first half of Sunday’s program consists of new works composed by musicians in Yellow Barn’s Young Artists Program. Young instrumentalists and composers between the ages of 13 and 20 from across the United States and abroad come to Putney for a three-week chamber music workshop of intensive study and public performance. Their daily schedule includes coaching sessions, private lessons, public performances, masterclasses, theory workshops, rehearsal and practice time, and the opportunity to enjoy Yellow Barn’s beautiful campus at The Greenwood School. Composers are integrated into the program, working with faculty and collaborating with performers to bring their works to life in performance.
Over the course of the three weeks, the young composers and performers present four concerts. Tickets for Sunday’s performance can be purchased online at yellowbarn.org. The remaining concerts on June 22 and June 30 are free and open to the public. Advance reservations are strongly encouraged.
All attendees will be asked to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, including any recommended boosters. In addition, audience members must wear N95 masks or equivalent in the Big Barn. Seating capacity is limited to 70 percent.