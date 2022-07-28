PUTNEY — Yellow Barn’s 53rd summer festival continues this week.
On Friday, there will be a program featuring three of Composer in Residence Shulamit Ran’s works: String Quartet No.3 “Glitter, Doom, Shards, Memory,” “O The Chimneys” for voice, flute, clarinet, cello, piano, and percussion (with clarinetist Alan Kay and percussionist Eduardo Leandro), and “Invocation for French horn, chimes, and timpani” (with French horn player Stephen Stirling and percussionist Eduardo Leandro). The evening will also include Giacinto Scelsi’s “Riti: I funerali di Carlo Magno (A.D. 814)” and Johannes Ockeghem’s “Kyrie” and “Agnus Dei” from Missa Mi-Mi (with cellist Michael Kannen). The final piece on the program will be George Crumb’s “Ancient Voices of Children” with text by Spanish poet García Lorca. Alongside Yellow Barn musicians, the piece will also feature boy soprano Linus Schafer Goulthorpe.
Saturday’s concert will begin with Francis Poulenc’s “Elégie” (with French horn player Stephen Stirling), followed by works by Shulamit Ran and Kalevi Aho. The evening will continue with Stephen Coxe’s solo viola composition, “Slow Wind (For Roger),” commissioned in 2022 in honor of Roger Tapping, the longtime Yellow Barn viola faculty member who passed away in January. Week four will conclude with Mario Davidovsky’s String Quartet No.6 (with violinist Curtis Macomber) and Erno Dohnányi’s Piano Quintet in C Minor (with pianist Dénes Várjon).
Concerts are generally two and a half hours in length, including intermission. All events take place in the Big Barn on Main Street in Putney. Capacity in the Big Barn is limited to 60% and audience members are urged to buy tickets in advance. Tickets can be purchased online at yellowbarn.org, or by calling Yellow Barn at 802-387-6637. Yellow Barn requires audience members to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and masks are required inside the Big Barn.