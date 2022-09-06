PUTNEY — On Sunday, Sept. 11, Yellow Barn returns to the Big Barn for its first Artist Residency concert of the season.
This free concert series takes place each year, between September and May, and begins with Susan Botti’s new work “River Spirits” Sunday at 3 p.m. The performance is approximately 50 minutes long and will be followed by a Q&A with the musicians.
Botti is in residence to develop and perform “River Spirits”, which ultimately will be staged in collaboration with theater designer Leslie Taylor. Of her new work, Botti writes, "Three characters sit by a river. They are sentient and content and intertwined — until their sanctuary is altered by the arrival of 'messages' from outside their world. In an allegorical fashion, the story portrays the tension of uncontrolled expression within a community, as well as the healing power of compassion and love."
Joining Botti for this performance are Lucy Shelton (soprano), Mary Bonhag (soprano), Dan Meyers (recorders, Irish flute, bagpipes, sackbut), Tyler Neidermayer (bass clarinet), Jay Elfenbein (electric viola da gamba), Alice Robbins (viola da gamba), Sam Zagnit (contrabass), and Ayano Kataoka (percussion).
Since 2008, Yellow Barn’s artist residencies have provided an environment conducive to undistracted study, an exchange of ideas and opportunities for performance. Each residency season is defined by artists’ proposals and Yellow Barn’s artistic vision. Over 150 musicians and ensembles have come to Yellow Barn to create new work, to prepare repertoire for performance, and to explore all forms of solo and chamber music. River Spirits is the result of a Yellow Barn Artist Residency and is made possible by a commission from the Fromm Music Foundation.
Free tickets for Sunday’s concert can be reserved following the link on Yellow Barn’s website (yellowbarn.org) or by calling 802-387-6637. All attendees will be asked to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, including recommended booster(s). In addition, audience members must wear masks in the Big Barn, and they should be N95 masks or equivalent. Seating capacity is limited to 60 percent.