PUTNEY — From July 26 to July 31, Yellow Barn welcomes composer Shulamit Ran to Putney for a week of performances and conversations with musicians and audiences.
In four concerts, Ran’s music will be performed on programs that also include her influences, and pieces that “speak” to her work across several centuries of chamber music history, among them a 15th-century chorale and Beethoven string quartet. On July 27, Yellow Barn’s annual Composer Portrait offers an evening of music and conversation between Ran, the audience, and the performing musicians.
A Pulitzer Prize winning Israeli-American composer, Ran evades stylistic categorization.
“I’m not interested in music that is one-dimensional, where what you heard the first time is what you get”, she has said. “I think music must reflect life, or at least, life as the composer sees it.”
Jewish folklore and Middle Eastern tradition are common threads of influence throughout her oeuvre, including the nine works planned for her residency week ranging from solo pieces and songs, to works with percussion and large scale ensembles.
The first of Ran’s works to be featured at Yellow Barn this season will be 2016’s “Love’s Call”, a song with text pulled from the Old Testament which soprano Lucy Shelton will perform on July 26. On July 27, theComposer Portrait will open with “Perfect Storm,” a composition for solo viola which revolves around the central motif from Luciano Berio’s “Folk Songs.”
“Perfect Storm” will be followed by “Verticals,” a piece for solo piano which focuses on the “sheer physical sensation experienced by the performer.” The last solo piece on the program will be “Spirit,” which Ran composed in honor of clarinetist Laura Flax who died in 2017.
The Composer Portrait will conclude with the first movement from Ran’s String Quartet No.3, “Glitter, Doom, Shards, Memory”, which will be performed in full on July 29.
Other works by Ran to be performed this season include: “Three Fantasy Pieces” (with cellist John Myerscough), “O The Chimneys” (with clarinetist Alan Kay and percussionist Eduardo Leandro), “Invocation for French horn, chimes, and timpani” (with French horn player Stephen Stirling), and “Excursions” (with cellist Natasha Brofsky and pianist Seth Knopp).