PUTNEY — When the 78 musicians from 15 countries and the U.S. arrived in Putney in early July, Yellow Barn’s Executive Director Catherine Stephan said they felt like they were “extended family” since they had missed last summer’s season and had been in constant communication during the past year over COVID-19 protocols, different scenarios and other safety measures.
“The ‘21 season was extraordinary in many ways. The musicians and audiences were having some of their first live music experiences in over a year. The level of commitment with each performance was palpable; every person was putting in 150 percent," Stephan said.
“I am so grateful to everyone. The festival evolved over the course of the winter and spring with countless different scenarios. Then in April, when it became clear that we had a chance at a full festival, musicians and audiences pulled together for the final push. The resulting feeling of reunion — even among those who were meeting for the first time this year — is something that we will never forget.”
Harpist Charles Overton, of Boston, Mass. said, “I’m very thankful to have been selected to be a part of the 2021 season. Everyone gives of themselves completely and the musical collaboration was extraordinary. I was surrounded by extraordinary human beings who are also extraordinary musicians.”
The doctors at Manchester Medical Center served as medical advisers and ran their COVID-19 testing program. Stephan said she did not have to scale back any of the festival this year and that, “There were no cases of COVID-19 at YB this summer.” She said all 78 musicians and staff had to be vaccinated to attend and all of the audiences had to be fully vaccinated, as well.
Stephan said members of U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy’s (D-Vt.) office played a critical role in working with U.S. embassies in Europe and the UK to bring musicians in from abroad. With travel bans in place, Yellow Barn had to secure artist visas and special permission to bring the musicians to Vermont.
"In the end, not one of our 15 non-American musicians living abroad was left behind,” Stephan said.
Seth Knopp, Yellow Barn’s artistic director, noted that Beethoven is an important part of Yellow Barn, but that the organization missed celebrating the composer's 250th birthday last year because of the limits imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Still, we were thinking about him a lot during this past, very difficult year," Knopp said. "His music speaks so directly to a visceral part of our human experience, and this past summer we were able to bring several of his works to our audience. His music is so vitally important and still speaks to us in completely contemporary ways.”
James MacMillian was the composer in residence, and Knopp points out that “he is somebody that writes from the heart. His music can delve deeply into the literary and spiritual, but no matter his inspiration, he is a composer who writes with great power and beauty."
Knopp said that at the last matinee concert, one of his motets was performed with an a cappella chorus of 28 voices.
"It was only 4 minutes long, but in some ways it shaped everyone’s summer experience,” Knopp said.
Yellow Barn also held the North American premiere of Jorg Widmann’s 7th String Quartet.
"His music is here at YB every year, but the experience of hearing it for the first time on this continent at YB was pretty exciting,” Knopp said.
Torin Koester, representative of Big Barn owner John Michael McKenzie adds, "We are delighted to have Yellow Barn musicians and audience members back home in the Big Barn this summer. The building was designed for chamber music, and it is good to have it being used again.”
“At the end of the summer, many musicians had trepidation about where we are going now with things changing every day, leaving the utopia of YB, that is when it was most clear to me what we had achieved together,” Stephan said.
