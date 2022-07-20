PUTNEY — This week, Yellow Barn’s 53rd summer festival continues with three evening concerts, a violin masterclass, and a cello masterclass.
On Thursday night, Yellow Barn offers Fauré’s String Quartet in E Minor, Mozart’s Sonata in D Major for Two Pianos, Ravel’s Sonata for violin and cello, and Tōru Takemitsu’s flute and harp duo Toward the Sea III. The concert will also include a performance of Suzanne Farrin’s 2018 solo oboe piece, L’onde della non vostra. The piece finds its roots in the love poems Michelangelo wrote about Tomaso de Cavalieri, a Roman nobleman with whom he shared a close relationship for many years. The title “L’onde della non vostra” emerges from Michelangelo’s Sonnet 38. Translated, the line means “the waves of currents that are not yours”. Thursday’s concert will mark the first performance of Farrin’s work at Yellow Barn.
Friday night’s concert will include performances of Beethoven’s Sonata for Violin and Piano in C Minor (with Yellow Barn’s artistic director Seth Knopp on piano) and Galina Ustvolskaya’s Trio for clarinet, violin, and piano. Friday’s program will also feature Friedrich Cerha’s “Eight movements based on fragments by Hölderlin.”
On Saturday, July 23, Yellow Barn will honor pianist Leon Fleisher on his birthday by welcoming his son, Julian Fleisher, to the Big Barn to perform Songs from the American Songbook. Also in tribute to Leon, a cornerstone of the evening is Brahms’s Piano Quintet in F Minor. Violinist Anthony Marwood returns to Yellow Barn this weekend, and on Saturday night he will join soprano Lucy Shelton in a performance of Ana Sokolović’s “Pesma (Song)” for mezzo soprano, flute, clarinets, piano, violin, viola, and cello. The program will also include two different settings of Gerard Pesson’s 1992 “Cinq Poèmes de Sandro Penna”; first for baritone and piano (with baritone William Sharp) and later for baritone and ensemble (with William Sharp, violinist Curtis Macomber, cellist Jean-Michel Fonteneau, and French horn player Stephen Stirling).
In addition to its evening concerts, Yellow Barn presents a series of masterclasses for solo instrumental and chamber music. Celllist Laurence Lesser will lead a class on Saturday, July 23 at 10:30 a.m.
Concerts are generally two and a half hours in length, including intermission. All events take place in the Big Barn on Main Street in Putney. Capacity in the Big Barn is limited to 60% and audience members are urged to buy tickets in advance. Tickets can be purchased online at yellowbarn.org, or by calling Yellow Barn at 802-387-6637. Yellow Barn requires audience members to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and masks are required inside the Big Barn.
Also upcoming at Yellow Barn is a premiere of a new work by Travis Laplante, a saxophonist and composer who has been a part of Yellow Barn for close to 20 years.
"His work has a panoply of influences from jazz and classical to the avant garde, creating something that is entirely his own," said Yellow Barn executive director Catherine Stephan.
Laplante's new work will premiere in a show with works by others at 8 p.m. July 26 in The Big Barn. For more information call 802-387-6637.
More information about upcoming events is at yellowbarn.org.