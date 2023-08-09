BRATTLEBORO — At 8 p.m. Aug. 8, Isle of Klezbos will perform klezmer fusion to film at Epsilon Spires.
Isle of Klezbos performs music inspired by Yiddish cinema soundtracks as well as exhibiting source Yiddish film clips. The NYC-based Klezmer group approaches tradition with playful irreverence and deepest respect to create genre-bending soundtracks for Yiddish films both celebrated and obscure.
Its repertoire ranges from rambunctious and exuberantly original fusion to entrancing Neo-traditional folk dance, mystical melodies, Yiddish swing & retro tango, late Soviet-era Jewish drinking songs, re-grooved standards, and genre-defying originals. Isle of Klezbos specializes in cine-concerts with re-imagined vintage music scores played in new Klezmer arrangements, juxtaposed with Yiddish film clips.
Since 1998, the group has performed its soulful brand of Klezmer fun-loving powerhouse arrangements and have toured from Vienna to Vancouver for the past 25 years. Broadcast credits include CBS Sunday Morning, "The L Word," PBS, as well as over a dozen film soundtracks such as "Grace Paley: Collected Shorts" and "Esther Broner: A Weave of Women."
Tickets are on a sliding scale from $5 to $20. For more information, visit epsilonspires.org/event-info/isle-of-klezbos-yiddish-cinema-revisited.