NEWFANE — An owner of a Newfane yoga studio and a Brattleboro multi-instrumentalist are teaming up to offer a full-sensory yoga and live music experience.
From 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jen Frey, of Village Yoga, and Jed Blume, an emerging New Age and World Music composer, will host yoga with live music at the yoga studio at 599 VT-30, Newfane. There will be "a slow floor based yoga flow stimulated by soft light, delightful scents and hands on assists. This accompanied with the vibration and rhythm sounds of Jed will be truly restorative for the whole body and mind," an event description reads.
Frey teaches the fluid yoga styles of Vinyasa, SPA and HEALing Yoga as well as Tibetan Buddhist-inspired meditation and dharma classes.
Blume performs on handpans, tabla, djembe, cajon, khartal, keyboard, kalabash, conga, drum kit and electro-organic aframe drum. As a composer and producer, he draws on influences from cultural and emotional contexts, which he channels into progressive cadences. Learn more about him at jedblume.com.
Advanced registration is strongly encouraged. The cost is $36. Registration is at villageyogavt.com or through the MindBody app. For more information, visit the website or write to info@villageyogavt.com.