MANCHESTER — Singer-songwriter Maxine Linehan recalls a recent heartwarming experience as a parent and a musician.
Linehan, of Manchester, received a video from her son's school, Red Fox Community School, of her son, Gabriel, and one of his friends in the woods, singing her new song, "You Do You," at the top of their lungs.
The newly released song, with lyrics such as "You do you / and I'll do me / don't make it any harder than it has to be / the world is big enough for both you and me," is an anthem for being true to the self, and a counter to divisive attitudes in a world "big enough for all of us to get to be who we really want to be," Linehan said.
In the video of her son and his friend's rendition, the two singing children were "covered in mud, because, you know, that's how our school operates," Linehan said with a smile, referring to the Manchester school's focus on authentic experiences and connection to the natural world. "You Do You" is a message she teaches her children. She also has a daughter, Rebecca, 12, who attends Long Trail School in Dorset. Gabriel is about to be 10.
"I was like, see, if those children are hearing this message, and singing about this message, we're doing a good job," Linehan said in a recent Zoom call.
"You Do You," released Nov. 11, is among several new songs released in recent months and to come in the new year. On Dec. 2, Linehan released a new, winter holiday-themed single, "Christmas Candy," which she describes as a mashup of Sia's 2017 "Candy Cane Lane" with Bing Crosby's 1950 hit "A Marshmallow World," and includes a whistling track by her friend Jaaini Brinckerhoff. This adds to her Christmas catalog, which includes the album "This Time of Year" (2020) and the single "Evergreen" (2021).
Released shortly after "You Do You" was "You Don't Know Me" on Nov. 18.
"It's kind of the same message about allowing people to be themselves, but it's also asking other people to stop judging you based on who they think you are," Linehan said. "Somebody follows you on Facebook, and they suddenly think they know all about you and can make judgments about who you are and how you live your life. And it's just, it's not true."
The new music comes on the heels of a health scare that forced her to cancel her shows for the rest of 2022 and take a break from any activity that could raise blood pressure — including singing.
"Very thankful to have been able to do that here in Vermont," Linehan, 49, said. "But because I canceled everything for six months, I kind of felt that my creative outlet had been taken away. And that's very hard for me."
In June, after several days of severe headaches, Linehan was diagnosed with a carotid artery dissection, which can lead to stroke or other life-threatening complications.
"Those three words shook me to my core," Linehan wrote in a Nov. 3 letter to her fans. "I could hardly breathe. I started uncontrollably crying. All I could think about were my children: never seeing them again, leaving them without a mother, how this could be the end for me."
Rather than undergo the risks of surgery, her doctors decided to treat it medically. Linehan spent time in an intensive care unit in Vermont, and then in the neurology and stroke ward at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.
"My life was saved," Linehan wrote in the letter. "It was a miracle. But the other thing that will never leave me is a renewed and deep gratitude for my life, for every breath. Every day I wake up and know that I have the gift of life, today. Tomorrow is not guaranteed."
Once she was able to work on some music again, she decided to focus on writing and recording with her husband, music producer Andrew Koss. They started by looking at their catalog of unreleased music, which included "You Do You," written a couple of years ago for the Eurovision Song Contest. She also covered songs that reflected what she was feeling through her recovery, and posted videos to YouTube and social media.
Now in the swing of making music, spending time with family and holiday preparations — she grew up in Ireland, where Christmas was the biggest event on the calendar — Linehan took some time to talk to Vermont News & Media about her new songs, the goods and bads of social media, her recovery and why she won't let her renewed gratitude for life wear off.
Q: How is your holiday season going?
A: It's just my favorite time of year. Seeing snow on the ground here in Vermont, the first snow the other day, was just so magical. It's such a winter wonderland up here. And I love it. I really sort of cozy down in the house with my family. I really enjoy kids being off school.
I'm not doing many performances. I have a couple of private performances that I'm doing in December. But next year, we plan to be, you know, properly back with a touring schedule for '23 to '24.
Q: Your new songs, "You Do You" and "You Don't Know Me," are both, in their own way, about being true to the self. The latter takes it a step further by rejecting judgment from others. What does this message mean to you?
A: [The] message that I wanted to share was really personal to me, because I have been misunderstood a lot in my life, and misjudged, and it's always because people haven't taken the time to actually get to know me. And I think that's a lesson, too — again, one that I teach my children: Take time to get to know someone, and don't judge someone based on what you see on the surface, because everyone has their own story, their own burdens, their own history that they carry around with them.
It's important for me to help spread that message, as well. I have this beautiful note from a fan yesterday who said, "You've created a body of work that's so good for the soul." And that's really important to me to have messaging in my music that is meaningful. That's kind of what we've done with these last two songs.
Q: You mention how social media has created more opportunities for people to judge others. How is your relationship with these platforms?
A: I feel like social media is a double-edged sword. It's a wonderful tool for me. It is so beneficial to help people connect with me and my music. But at the same time, it can be very dangerous, and it can be misused.
For me and for Andrew, in our writing, the more positive and open-minded messaging that we can get out there to counteract the negativity in the world, then, you know — one song at a time.
Q: These themes seem to tie in with your recovery and renewed outlook on life.
A: In the industry that I work in, in the performing arts, in the music industry, you're always being expected to conform to certain things. "You Do You" is an example of a song that, you know, everyone was like, "Oh, you need, you know, a 20-something needs to sing this. It needs to be a teenager or someone who's like 21, 22 years old."
While I agreed with that, in some some respects, I also thought to myself, "It's my song, and I wrote it, and I want the message to be out there." If we release it, and someone else wants to sing it, more power to them.
It's coming back to that sort of eye-opening experience I had in thinking, we just don't know how much time we have. So every single day, you want to be living your best life in your most authentic way. That can be really hard in a world or an industry where you're expected to look a certain way, that you're too old at 26 for most things in media.
Being able to just say, if it was all over tomorrow, have I given it my all? Have I given myself the opportunity to do all of the things that I want to do?
The other really powerful thing that came out of my experience this summer was letting go of stuff that's already happened, and allowing yourself to be in the now and not impacted by the mistakes you made or the choices you made — that today is what matters. That's, again, a message we're writing.
We're writing a song at the moment that will be released next year called, "It's My Time," and being able to say that: You know what? This is my time, right now. I'm going to step into the spotlight, stop procrastinating, stop worrying about the things that you haven't yet done, or that you did and you wish you didn't do — doesn't matter, right?
Q: People were really saying that "You Do You" needed to be sung by a younger person?
A: The music industry is rife with this. It's a tough business. I am lucky to be in a situation where I have a platform where I have access to a world-class recording studio and an engineer, so I don't need a record label to make music. And so many people don't now. I mean, look at TikTok as an example of how you can find a platform and launch a music career without having to conform to all of the things that a major record label wants to tick off the box: how old you are, what you look like, what you weigh — all of that stuff has really tainted this industry for a long time. Being able to just say, "I don't have to conform to that now, I can do this myself, I can do this without you" — it's a lot of work. But it's worth it to be able to sing the music that I want to sing and be able to write the music that I want to write and, it's been so freeing, and we've been so prolific.
I was sitting here yesterday, just crying, reading an email from a fan, who said, "I take out 'This Time of Year,'" my Christmas album, "every year and start listening to it." He said, "It's my favorite recording," and he said, "It's what got me through the passing of my wife, and it's her birthday in two weeks, and I sit and I think about her, and I listen to your music, and it allows me to be connected. And it allows me to have all the feelings about how much I miss her."
I'm crying, reading this, because I think about such intense loss that someone has. But I said to Andrew, my husband, I said, "This is why we do what we do." You might not be selling out arenas, and we don't have stacks of Grammys in the studio. But with every person you connect with on that very deep level — that's all the reward artists want a lot of the time, is to know that the music that you're making, what you are creating is making a difference in someone's life. Every time I get an email from a fan or a note that says, "Thank you for this music," that's just worth a million bucks, because it validates the work that we're doing.
Q: In a letter to your fans this fall, you wrote of an acquaintance who told you that most people who undergo near-death experiences eventually get over their renewed sense of optimism, but that you don't plan to let that happen.
A: I have made a promise to myself that I'm not going to let that happen. It takes work to stay true to it. I've already noticed how it can shift, and I understand that those feelings of euphoria can wear off. But you can work on reminding yourself to stay present and to stay true. And having a mantra in your head, which is, "Today. Today. Today. Live today as you are. Be completely true to yourself," if you remind yourself of that every day, there's a much bigger chance that you're going to adhere to that for as long as you possibly can.
I'm not saying anything that thousands of people haven't said before, but when it's brought home to you in such a dramatic way as it was for me, one of my goals is to inspire people to think this way without having had the traumatic experience, to just go: "I'm going to wake up tomorrow, and it's the first day of the rest of my life."