Don't miss reuniting with Your Friends in the Deerfield and West River valleys this weekend.
The Southern Vermont trio will perform from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Trail 87, a new restaurant in West Dover, and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Bee Well Homestead in Jamaica.
There's a suggested donation of $10 at Bee Well. Tacos will be available from The Well Fed Food Truck.
The band specializes in rock, pop, blues and jam music. Jill Sachs and Sky Alan switch off on guitar and vocals, singing harmonies throughout their sets, and Chris Mays plays lead guitar.
Since last summer, the trio has played throughout the region, making connections with every audience. It is also the opening act for the Street Food Festival at Kampfires Campground in Dummerston on Sept. 25.