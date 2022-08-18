PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of swing and Americana music by Zara Bode's Little Big Band and StompBoxTrio, as part of the 2022 Next Stage "Bandwagon Summer Series," on Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. on the lawn at New England Center for Circus Arts in Brattleboro.
Zara Bode’s Little Big Band performs classic American swing. Inspired by the likes of Duke Ellington, Django Reinhardt and Ella Fitzgerald, the Little Big Band features Zara Bode (of Signature Sounds artist The Sweetback Sisters) and a horn section led by clarinetist and arranger Anna Patton.
StompBoxTrio is a Western Massachusetts band that features Evelyn Harris (vocals, percussion), John Cabán (“Dobro” steel guitar, stompbox, vocals) and Paul Kochanski (bass, foot tambourine, vocals). The trio blends classic 20th-century American blues, rock and soul music with 21st-century mojo to create a sonic, soulful, hip-shaking juggernaut all their own.
New England Center for Circus Arts is at 10 Town Crier Drive in Brattleboro. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for outdoor seating on the lawn. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the Door, and children 12 and under are free. Advance tickets are available online at nextstagearts.org. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar, and food will be available. For more information, visit nextstagearts.org or call 802-387-0102.
The Bandwagon Summer Series is a family-friendly outdoor cultural performance series running from early May through mid-October. For more information and updates please go to: nextstagearts.org