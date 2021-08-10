Zara Bode and her Little Big Band perform Sunday August 15 in Marlboro
The band will play outside the Marlboro Meetinghouse Sunday August 15th at 7:00 PM. Bring your lawns chairs for seating on the lawn and the parking lot in front of the Marlboro Post Office. The event is a benefit for the Marlboro Community Center- suggested donation is $10 per person or $20 per family.
Zara Bode’s Little Big Band performs classic American swing to delight the ears, eyes and feet. Inspired by the likes of Duke Ellington, Django Reinhardt and Ella Fitzgerald the Little Big Band features top shelf chanteuse Zara Bode and a sizzling horn section led by clarinetist Anna Patton. From chic to cheeky, the Little Big Band digs into the classics with aplomb and affection creating vibrant new takes on the old radio hits. Dancing is not required, but be forewarned your feet may be inspired.
In case of rain the event will be held in the upstairs of the Meetinghouse and masks will be required. For more info contact Gail MacArthur at macarthur.gail@gmail.com