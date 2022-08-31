DUMMERSTON — “Do you know how to get to the event?” a young parking attendant at Kampfires asked me the day of the Cajun Zydeco Fest.
“Do I just follow the music?” I asked.
I followed the upbeat rhythms to The Pit, where Whetstone Beer Co. presented the festival featuring Back O’Town Cajun Band, Gumbo Jumbo Dixieland Band and headliner Mango Jam.
David Hiler, co-owner of Whetstone, said each band mixed it up by having members of other bands join in.
“The beautiful thing about Cajun and Zydeco music is that everybody all knows the songs. So they all kind of get together,” he said. “I liken it to gumbo. If you look at a good gumbo, it’s got a lot of stuff in it that comes from all over the place, and it’s what makes it taste so good — all the different things that come together to make it taste great.”
Gumbo and jambalaya were among the Cajun food offerings available that day. (As a non-red meat eater, I was deeply grateful to my server who accommodated me with a dish of just the seasoned rice and shrimp.)
Organizers say about 350 people attended throughout the day. As Mango Jam played instruments that included a washboard and an accordion, festivalgoers danced and air-guitared their way to a dance tent. Mardi Gras beads were everywhere. One group of dancers passed around some human-sized wings, which somehow fit the celebratory vibe. Others expended their extra energy with games of cornhole, ladder toss and Jenga.
Laura Cooley, Phyllis Fox and Julie Plummer all came to the festival from over an hour away in New Hampshire.
“We love to dance and we love Zydeco music,” Cooley, of Orford, said, adding that she knows Pete and Linda Simoneaux of Back O’Town Cajun Band.
Hiler said he hopes next year, if he can secure good sponsors, the festival will be free to attend.
“We don’t like charging for this stuff because we just want to have a really good time, have some good beers, have some good Cajun food and listen to awesome Cajun Zydeco music,” Hiler said.