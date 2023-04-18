SAXTONS RIVER — As annual village meetings go, it was a quiet one in Saxtons River Monday night.
Everything passed with hardly a murmur, and then came "other business."
On resident, Laura Wolfe, asked if anything could be done about the village's extremely loud, traditional, emergency siren.
Another resident said the siren is so awful and unnerving it gives her heart palpitations.
The siren turned out to be the subject of the liveliest debate of the entire 90-minute meeting, held at Main Street Arts. About 50 Saxtons River residents turned out to approve a $64,097 annual budget and elect village officers, and talk about everything from the condition of sidewalks to doggie deposits on those sidewalks and leash laws.
The village has very few services, and its taxes go toward the volunteer fire department, a part-time contract with the Windham County Sheriff's Department, and the village's sewage treatment plant.
Saxtons River Village Fire Chief Art Smith was both bemused and unapologetic about the complaints about the siren. The siren, which is tested weekly on Saturdays at 12:45 p.m., only goes off when there's a fire or medical rescue emergency, he said.
With volunteer firefighters coming from all different directions to the fire station in the village, he said, the siren helps give people a warning to clear Main Street and make way for emergency vehicles as well as the responding firefighters
The siren is located in the steeple of the former Christ's Church on Main Street, which is now known as 24 Main and is a community center. Smith said he grew up hearing the siren and raised his family on River Street, listening to the siren without any adverse effects.
Wolfe said she is concerned that the loud siren is having a negative effect on wildlife, particularly birds, and that she had read research on the matter.
Another resident, Anne Manner McLarty, who lives next to the site of the siren, questioned why, in the age of cell phones and electronic emergency notification, the siren is needed.
After the meeting, Amy Howlett, chairwoman of the Saxtons River Village Trustees, said she didn't know if the trustees would look into the issue.
After the meeting, the long-time fire chief said the siren at one point included a code, with three rings indicating a building fire.
Smith said he thinks the siren is still valuable, even in the time of cell phones and text alerts. The rural Rockingham Volunteer Fire Department also has a siren.
Smith said he grew up with it. "It's never bothered us," he said.
Village officers elected or re-elected were Howlett, Trustee Matt Brennan and new trustee Kristin Swartwout. Trustee Rick Holloway did not seek re-election.
