BENNINGTON — The Bennington Police Department, with the assistance of several other law enforcement agencies, including the Vermont State Police, tracked down and arrested a fugitive Sunday night who has been on the run from the law since Sept. 8.
Zachary Dumas, 37, was arraigned Monday afternoon on two counts — attempted murder, and assault and robbery with injury, stemming from a violent incident Sept. 7 in Bennington.
On Sept. 17, at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Bennington Police Department received a tip on the whereabouts of Dumas, who has been on the run since that violent incident. According to a police news release, witnesses observed Dumas on Sunday riding a bicycle on Gage Street, Division Street and Division Place. During the investigation, police learned Dumas frequents 3 Division Place, a residence under investigation for illicit criminal activity.
Officers went to the door and observed Dumas in the residence. Dumas became aware of the police presence at the home, exited a window on the second story, and was on the roof for some time. Dumas then retreated back into the residence when he realized law enforcement officers surrounded him.
The Bennington Police Department and the Vermont State Police established a perimeter. K-9 units from the Bennington Police Department, Manchester Police Department and Winhall Police Department responded to the scene. Along with the Bennington Fire Department, they assisted in securing the perimeter while a search warrant was first applied for, then granted by Bennington Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady.
At approximately 8:48 p.m., Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette called out Dumas on a squad car loudspeaker, telling Dumas that the building was surrounded and that he had five minutes to surrender. Doucette made the announcement three more times before a group of Bennington Police officers in flak vests and helmets and a Winhall K-9 unit rushed the building, knocking in a barricaded side door to gain entrance.
Three minutes later, police could be heard yelling for Dumas to get on the ground. At 8:58 p.m., Dumas was escorted out of the front door in handcuffs and placed in a Bennington Police squad car.
Dumas was the subject of an arrest warrant issued Sept. 8 by the Vermont Department of Corrections and Bennington Police after he disappeared from his house arrest as part of a Department of Corrections Community Supervision program stemming from a 2022 larceny, and allegedly attacked and strangled a female victim and stole her knapsack with her identification and $160 inside.
Attempts to locate Dumas by members of Bennington Police and the Vermont Department of Corrections were made following that warrant, but Dumas' whereabouts were unknown until Sept. 14 at about 1:30 p.m., when Bennington Police received a tip that he was spotted at 303 Pleasant St.
Dumas eluded arrest when police responded there by diving onto the second-story rooftop and jumping from it. He was tracked to the Booth Terrace area and later spotted in the area of Middle Pownal Road, but was able to escape, with authorities calling off the search for him at 10:30 p.m. that evening. He was at large until the arrest on Sunday.
Dumas was led into the Bennington courtroom in handcuffs and leg irons on Monday, wearing the same clothes from his arrest the night before. He pleaded not guilty to both counts through his defense lawyer, Fred Bragdon, and was escorted back out by two Bennington Police Officers. Judge McDonald-Cady ordered Dumas held without bail. Bragdon did not contest the hold, but asked the judge to reserve the right to challenge it later.
“I'm pleased with the outcome of the operation,” said Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette after the arrest. “No one was hurt. That was our main goal — to make sure that none of the officers were injured and that Mr. Dumas was not injured. This was really all about public safety. There were many people in our community that were scared and concerned about Mr. Dumas being at-large. He is now in custody and the community can rest a little easier today because of it.
Dumas faces a possible life sentence if convicted of the attempted murder charge. He faces an additional 20-year maximum on the assault and robbery with injury charge.
Dumas has a long criminal history in Vermont, with both misdemeanors and felonies, including drug possession charges, assault, violations of abuse prevention orders, unlawful trespass, retail theft, violation of conditions of release, domestic assault, obstructing justice, and petty larceny. Since his latest alleged crimes violated his furlough, he still faces the possibility of further charges and a new sentence on those crimes for which he was on furlough.
There are currently no further hearings on the court docket in his case.