BRATTLEBORO — It was a brutally cold morning on Saturday, but that didn’t keep die-hard birders from participating in the Audubon Society’s 121st annual Christmas Bird Count.
In Brattleboro, 20 field observers, with another 16 birders at their feeders, counted a record 5,877 birds Saturday, representing 56 different species, said Cory Ross, the local coordinator for the citizen-science project. Ross said the temperature tipped to three below when he started Saturday morning on the West River near The Marina Restaurant.
Ross said Sunday that Saturday’s record count was “helped” by tallying 1,400 starlings.
He said that unlike other years, the coronavirus pandemic necessitated some changes, as observers out in the field maintained their social distance from others. The birders also had to postpone their traditional pot luck supper, and instead met Saturday night over Zoom to exchange their experiences, Ross said.
The count can be conducted any day between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5, according to the Vermont Audubon Society, which calls the count “not just about counting birds, it’s about checking the pulse of the ecosystem.”
Each designated circle includes an area 15 miles in diameter, he said, and Brattleboro’s circle stretched into New Hampshire and included prime birding areas along the Connecticut River near Vernon.
But the Wednesday night snowstorm, which left more than two feet of snow throughout the region, coupled with very cold temperatures on Thursday and Friday night, meant that a lot of open water was now iced over, dramatically affecting the count of waterfowl, he said.
At the Saxtons River Audubon circle, the numbers were higher, thanks in part to the earlier Dec. 14 count, which came before the storm and arctic temperatures, said Don Clark, the coordinator.
Clark said that 8,459 individual birds and 59 different species were counted in the 15-mile radius around Saxtons River last Monday.
He said a total of 18 field observers in 10 different parties were out in the field, along with two feeder counters.
He said waterfowl made up the biggest bird population: 821 Canada geese, 636 mallards, and 95 common goldeneye ducks were counted, along with 1,017 chickadees, and six bald eagles.
Ross, who said Brattleboro was still compiling its individual numbers, said only four Canada geese were counted, and two bald eagles, and those were in Hinsdale.
Clark said Herrick’s Cove in Rockingham, a traditional birding “hotspot,” did not tip the Saxtons River numbers, since only one observer went there.
Before this Saturday, the record during the Brattleboro Christmas count came in 2008 when 5,861 birds were tallied, and the record number of species were recorded in 2004, with 64 different species.
Ross said that Saturday marked the 59th annual Brattleboro Christmas Bird Count. He said the first count was held in 1903, when only 41 birds were counted representing eight different species. The count, which is held nationwide, has been held annually since 1963, and since that time 133 different species have been recognized.
On average, 3,255 birds are counted by the “citizen scientists” with an average 44.6 species identified.
Two birds have been recognized every year, he said: the downy woodpecker and the white-breasted nuthatch.
“Mild weather made for lots of open water for waterfowl. Lots of years Herricks (Cove), Minards (Pond) and other water bodies are frozen, driving any waterfowl below the Bellows Falls dam, where they collect from down river to roost at night,” Clark said.
“Species and numbers can vary a lot from year to year, depending on weather, open water and food. After close to 60 years of doing this count, I have seen lots of changes. This year is an irruptive year for northern finch species (red and white-winged crossbills, common redpolls and siskins and pine grosbeaks) that have moved south (poor cone crop and other food sources) in search of food,” he wrote in an email.
“Red-breasted nuthatches have also moved south in numbers. Some years it is snowy hawks and great gray owls along with rough-legged hawks that move south but not so much this year,” he said.
Small numbers of these species can still be found in the Champlain Valley during the winter, as usual, he added.
“Many southern species have moved north through the years including cardinal, titmouse, red-bellied woodpecker, Carolina wren and mockingbird and are now quite common here. And of course, if the weather has been mild, we have the chance of migrants lingering long enough to be counted,” he said.