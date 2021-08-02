NEWFANE — The Moore Free Library will host two visits featuring live animals from the Vermont Institute for Natural Sciences (ViNs) in August.
• On Sunday, Aug. 8 at 3 p.m., there will be a “Reptile Rendezvous” where the public can meet reptile ambassadors up close and learn about the adaptations of these beautiful creatures to their habitats here in New England. On Sunday, Aug. 15 at 3 p.m., people will learn the answers to questions such as, How did Snake lose her legs? Why does Owl only fly at night? How did Turtle fly south for the winter? Meet these animals and hear their stories while learning about the adaptations they have that help them survive in a program called “Animals in Myths and Legends.” These programs are geared towards families, but all are welcome. There will be live animals and parents are asked to follow presenters’ instructions about safe distances from the animals. Please leave your dog at home.
• Every Monday morning in August, there will be free Family Yoga & Mindfulness classes (outdoors if weather permits) from 10 to 11 a.m. No yoga experience is required and mats will be provided, or people can bring their own. All ages and bodies are welcome.
• Every other Tuesday (Aug. 3, 17, and 31) there is a crochet circle from 4 to 5:30 p.m. This group is led by Tracy Berchi, an expert crocheter. Beginners are welcome and some basic materials are provided. Experienced crocheters are also welcome.
• On Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, children can learn how to make paper by using paper pulp and adding unique ingredients to create individual designs. Pre-register by calling the library at 802-365-7948 or emailing youthfamilymfl@gmail.com.
• On Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, the public can learn about VT’s Advance Directive program with a Brattleboro Area Hospice representative. An Advance Directive allows you to plan ahead for your health care and end of life decisions before you are unable to speak for yourself. Save your loved ones the anguish of guessing what you would have wanted and put it in writing now.
• On Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, State Representative Emily Long is scheduled to be present for “office hours” where she speaks with constituents (citizens of Newfane, Marlboro and Townshend).
• On Saturday, Aug. 28, join John Goff of Burlington, as he demonstrates how to use different metal detectors and shares some of the finds he’s come across as a detectorist at 1 p.m. at the Moore Free Library. The library has two metal detectors that patrons can borrow for one week at a time.
• On Saturday, Aug. 28, celebrated Vermont author Castle Freeman will be giving a reading and talk at 7 p.m. Castle Freeman, Jr. is the award-winning author of the acclaimed novel “Go With Me,” adapted into the film “Blackway” (2015) starring Anthony Hopkins and Julia Stiles. For 30 years he was a contributor to The Old Farmer’s Almanac and is the author of four other novels, two short-story collections and a major history of Townshend. In 2019, Castle won the Walter Cerf Medal for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts. This program will be held indoors and light refreshments will be served.
The Moore Free Library is located at 23 West Street, Newfane. All programs are offered free of charge and the grounds and ground floor of the building are fully handicap accessible.