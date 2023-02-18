Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Ski jumpers from around the world participated in the 101st anniversary of the Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, with the Pepsi Challenge and the US Cup competition.

BRATTLEBORO — The high flying thrills were back with the start of the 101st Harris Hill Ski Jumping Competition on Saturday, a Brattleboro tradition for more than a century.

The event kicked off with the introduction of the jumpers and a message from Governor Phil Scott.

“I want to thank, first of all, the competitors for coming out to compete. We couldn’t do it without you, obviously, and the friends and family that have come here to see them,” said Scott. “The competitors, I wish you great luck and success today.”

Scott, who grew up in Vermont, had always heard about the competition, but had never attended one. He said he always looked forward to having the opportunity to see it in-person.

PHOTOS: Pepsi Challenge and the US Cup competition at Harris Hill

1 of 156