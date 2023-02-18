Vermont Gov. Phil Scott hikes to the top of the inrun at the Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro to watch the ski jumpers go down during the Pepsi Challenge and the US Cup competition on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Spencer Knickerbocker, from Marlboro Nordic, watches another ski jumper as they go down the inrun at the Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro during the Pepsi Challenge and the US Cup competition on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
BRATTLEBORO — The high flying thrills were back with the start of the 101st Harris Hill Ski Jumping Competition on Saturday, a Brattleboro tradition for more than a century.
The event kicked off with the introduction of the jumpers and a message from Governor Phil Scott.
“I want to thank, first of all, the competitors for coming out to compete. We couldn’t do it without you, obviously, and the friends and family that have come here to see them,” said Scott. “The competitors, I wish you great luck and success today.”
Scott, who grew up in Vermont, had always heard about the competition, but had never attended one. He said he always looked forward to having the opportunity to see it in-person.
Ski jumpers from around the world participated in the 101st anniversary of the Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, with the Pepsi Challenge and the US Cup competition.
Mychal Reynolds, from Andover Outing Club, hits on the rail before going down the inrun at the Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro during the Pepsi Challenge and the US Cup competition on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Elias Oswold, from Alaska, goes off the ski jump during practice at the Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro before the Pepsi Challenge and the US Cup competition on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
A ski jumper walks through the crowd of people at the Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro before the Pepsi Challenge and the US Cup competition on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Adam Loomis, a coach from Park City, buffs a pair of skis at the Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro before the Pepsi Challenge and the US Cup competition on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Ski jumpers from around the world participated in the 101st anniversary of the Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, with the Pepsi Challenge and the US Cup competition.
People ring their cowbells at the Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro during the Pepsi Challenge and the US Cup competition on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
