BELLOWS FALLS — Before students returned to classrooms, they played a bunch of games and had some fun at the third annual Back to School Bash in front of Parks Place Community Resource Center and Central Elementary School.
"What a nice, informal way for a new kid to get used to school and what a good way to meet our Parks Place staff," said Amy Howlett, president of the Parks Place board.
Jennifer Tolaro-Heidbrink, executive director of Parks Place Community Resource Center, said the "big community event" held right before school starts is meant to connect families with resources in the community. Activities were run by representatives from the Vermont Department of Labor, Windham & Windsor Housing Trust, Bellows Falls Police and Fire departments, Rockingham Public Library and more.
Howlett stood by the dunk tank as Windham Northeast Superintendent Andy Haas sat above the water, taking over after Bellows Falls Fire Chief Shaun McGinness. Children took turns throwing a ball to hit a target that would send the officials into the water. Central Elementary Principal Kerry Kennedy and a staff member from Parks Place were on deck.
"Were very lucky to have some people volunteer," Tolaro-Heidbrink said.
Parks Place is aimed at building "family resiliency," Howlett said. The organization points people to programs and resources.
For instance, a room is available for those who need a space to be remotely interviewed for jobs. Diapers also are made available to those in need.
Kristie Pratt of the Department of Labor said her group rents space and people can make appointments to receive assistance with finding work or learn about programs.
"It's been great," said Pratt, who said she considers Parks Place one of the best partners.
Parks Place pledges to help people "no matter what crisis or situation" they're facing, according to parksplacevermont.com. The organization assists with housing, food insecurity, mental health counseling, substance use counseling and support groups.
Parks Place is "recognized as the hub of health and human services in the Greater Falls Area," according to the website.
"We work closely with other agencies to identify gaps in services and strengthen connections between our neighbors and the services they need," the group states. "We strive to find and develop resources to meet the needs of individuals in the Greater Falls Area so they have the tools they need to move their lives in a positive direction."