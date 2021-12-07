Baker Street Readers return with ‘A Christmas Carol’
BRATTLEBORO, VT - After a nearly two-year hiatus, the Baker Street Readers will return to the Hooker-Dunham Theater with a dramatic reading of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol on December 17th and 18th at 7 pm.
The Readers are known for their monthly live shows and podcast in which they read Sherlock Holmes mysteries, but have been known to read other literary works of the 19th century, including their October 2020 album, “The Poe Project.” For A Christmas Carol, the founders of the group, James Gelter and Tony Grobe, will be joined by Geof Dolman and Nicole Caron as they read an abridgment of Dickens’ original novella, directed by Gelter. Those only familiar with popular film and stage adaptations of the story may be surprised and delighted to hear the fantastical images and strange humor Dickens includes in the source text.
Tickets for the show are $7, but a $2 discount will be given to anyone who donates a non-perishable food item. All food donations will in turn be given to Foodworks. The Hooker-Dunham Theater requires all audience members to be masked and provide proof of vaccination. For more information visit facebook.com/bakerstreetreaders.