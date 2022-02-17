ARLINGTON — Film star Alec Baldwin and his family have purchased farm property on Ice Pond Road, the real estate firm that handled the sale confirmed Thursday.
“Obviously a purchase is public information,” said Faith Rhodes, principal broker and owner of Rhodes Real Estate, when contacted by the Banner.
Speaking of the property, Rhodes said, “It’s an historic farm. East Arlington Village is historic itself.”
The farmhouse, she said, was built before 1800, in 1780 or 1783.
Rhodes added, “There are 50-something acres, and it’s just gorgeous … just gorgeous. That part of Arlington is very old and historic. It dates back to the Green Mountain Boys. It’s a really beautiful part of the village.”
Asked how often the Baldwins are likely to spend time at the Arlington house, she said, “I’m not sure how much. … It’s certainly not their primary residence. But they love the community as well. They got to know it and loved it.”
According to a real estate ad, the property on Ice Pond Road sold Feb. 15 for $1.75 million.
The farmhouse was described in a previous ad as a “classic Vermont 18th century farm [that] features 55 beautiful acres, a 3,600 [square foot] main house, and a nicely renovated 1800 [square-foot] guest cottage with 2 baths.”
There also are “numerous outbuildings, updated horse stalls, several pastures, expansive landscaped lawn areas, pleasant views and a pond with a picturesque waterfall spillway” and “substantial renovations that have taken place in recent years.”
TIES TO THE AREA
The Baldwins have strong connections to the Northshire. Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria’s grandfather established roots in Arlington and was a prominent resident there. David Lloyd Thomas Sr., of Arlington and Massachusetts, died on March 2, 2020, at the age of 92.
Thomas and his wife, Mary Lou, traveled to Arlington to research genealogical roots and found that his family’s connection to the area predated the American Revolution, according to the published obituary. They ended up purchasing a summer cottage and later a farmhouse in East Arlington, and made the area their home while spending time in New York City and Massachusetts.
VISITED IN THE FALL
Baldwin and his wife visited the Northshire in October, which drew intense national media interest.
The visit came not long after Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico movie set. The shooting, called an accidental discharge of a prop gun, was on the set of “Rust,” a movie being filmed in Santa Fe, N.M. Also injured was the film’s director, Joel Souza.
The Associated Press reported on Feb. 15 that the family of the cinematographer killed on the set has sued Baldwin and the movie's producers, alleging “callous” disregard in the face of safety complaints led directly to her death.
At a news conference announcing the lawsuit, attorneys for the husband and 9-year-old son of Halyna Hutchins said that Baldwin refused training for the type of “cross-draw” he was performing when he fired the shot that killed her.
Baldwin’s attorney responded that any claim the actor was reckless is “entirely false.”