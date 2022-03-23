BRATTLEBORO — While Band of Killers — a venture born of songs written by Toussaint the Liberator and Johnny Trama — has clear rock ’n’ roll influence, the music has roots in soul.
“There’s an edge and a rock ’n’ roll thing going on, but it definitely stemmed out of a soul-based thing. Toussaint is an incredible soul singer,” Trama said, noting that his collaborator grew up in a family that sang in church. “So it’s very gospel, soul-driven.”
After being postponed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Band of Killers will play The Stone Church April 1 at 8 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). Tickets are $20 and $25 and can be purchased online at stonechurchvt.com. The Stone Church, 210 Main St., requires attendees to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
The band is Trama on guitar, Toussaint the Liberator (stage name of Paul Barrett) on vocals, Jesse Williams on bass, Tom Arey on drums, Darby Wolf on keys and Ryan Taylor, also on guitar.
Trama, 47, of Boston, also plays with the show’s opener, The Silks, and Dub Apocalypse. The Band of Killers’ album is due this spring. With many shows getting canceled due to the pandemic, he noted that he has recorded a lot of material with other artists, and calls the Band of Killers his “think tank dream artistry getting out of me.”
“For all the other gigs that I do for other people, this is like, I finally get to do the music with my best friends — music the way we want to do it,” he said. “That’s why it’s a special thing to me. And I think you hear it in the music.”
Jason Scaggs, lighting director at The Stone Church, said, “I can’t believe all these guys are playing together. It’s like a super group containing all the best of funk, melody and awesome singing.”
Trama said he used the quiet of the pandemic to build on his own creative ideas which, on the road, he wouldn’t normally have the time to explore.
“It’s definitely been a rocky road for two years,” he said. “It seems like we’ve turned a corner, and I think people are more comfortable now and they’re coming out. But, you know, this is something we all need. Live music can’t just disappear.”