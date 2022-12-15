MONTPELIER — Vermont's banking community is seeing an increase in check fraud across the state. It would appear some of the activity is coming from checks being stolen out of blue mailboxes, often located outside of the local post office.
The theft occurs when criminals go fishing, a method in which they will attach something sticky to a weighted object tied to a string, drop it in the mailbox and pull in whatever they can get. If the envelope contains a check, the thief will alter it by erasing the ink using household chemicals. The check will then be rewritten to a different person, usually for a significant amount and cashed in at an ATM or financial institution. Another common practice is to sell the altered check on the dark web or in another part of the country.
To minimize stolen check fraud, the banking industry suggests you take the following precautions:
- Use a pen with indelible black gel ink that can't be erased.
- Deposit mail with checks inside the post office, not in outdoor blue mailboxes. If you choose to leave outgoing mail in your mailbox, don't put up the flag.
- Grab incoming mail right away. Deposit mail with checks just before a mailbox's last pickup.
- Pay your bills online. Keep an eye on your bank accounts for potential fraud, and report suspicious activity as soon as possible.
If you believe your check was stolen out of the mail, victims can report the crime to the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.