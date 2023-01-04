BENNINGTON — A popular winter music series is returning to town after a two-year break.
The Vermont Arts Exchange and Basement Music Series crews of volunteers are gearing up for the shows now being held at the Little City Cider Company at 139 Shields Drive in Bennington.
Having to cancel in 2020 due to the pandemic, the series kicks off the new season with Session Americana on Jan. 28. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.
Audiences are invited to come early for some homemade Indian cuisine by Shanta Gosh of Corner of India. A variety of Little City Cider Company ciders, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.
Session Americana is a cast of top-shelf players, singers and writers: Billy Beard, Jon Bistline, Ry Cavanaugh, Dinty Child and Jim Fitting. From the beginning, there were lines around the block to get into Toad and Lizard Lounge for Session Americana’s weekly residencies in Cambridge, Mass.
Rolling Stone Magazine says, “The group, whose members have played with a variety of acts including Patty Griffin, Josh Ritter and the J. Geils Band, expertly blends vintage American roots music styles, from country to jazz to rock, in a rowdy but deft fashion.”
The band tours internationally, including an annual tour of Europe, taking their songs and hundreds more from the American songbook on the road.
Tickets are $20 in advance on the website vtartxchange.org, or directly from Eventbrite at BMSSessionAmericana.eventbrite.com. If not sold out, tickets will be available at the door for $25.
The upcoming season also includes the rock ‘n’ roll dance party with The Prescription, fast-paced bluegrass of Saints + Liars, Latin Jazz, Funky, get down blues, R&B and rock of Beard + Glasses, and in April, Michael James Wheeler and Will Mosheim.
To learn about sponsorships, contact director Matthew Perry at 802-379-3763 or matthewvae@comcast.net.
Follow the season at vtartxchange.org, or on the Basement Music Series Facebook page. Little City Cider Company is an accessible facility; call for specific accommodations: 802-379-3763.