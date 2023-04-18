MANCHESTER — A 17-year-old junior at Burr & Burton Academy has been crowned as Miss Vermont's Teen. Ginger Ragaishis competed with eight other teens for the title.
Her Community Service Initiative for the competition was titled “Defying Limits." She is the founder and spokesperson of a nonprofit organization of the same name and spreads awareness as an advocate for those with hidden disabilities. She sang “If I Can Dream” for the talent portion of the competition and will compete for the title of Miss America’s Teen 2024 this coming summer.
Ragaishis was awarded a $2,000 scholarship and was also the recipient of a $100 Scholastic Achievement Award. In addition, she received a $100 award for being the top fundraiser among all 20 delegates competing.
In addition, Yamuna Turco, 20, a sophomore at St. Michael’s College was selected from 11 delegates as Miss Vermont 2023.
For the talent phase of competition Turco sang “A Change is Gonna Come”. Her Community Service Initiative is related to children’s literacy. Turco received a $,7000 scholarship, a $5,000 in-kind scholarship from Ellis Strategies and will compete at the Miss America 2024 competition.
Yamuna is a first generation American and will spend her year of service traveling across the state making appearances at community events, fundraisers, and promoting her CSI.
The 2023 competition was held at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe on April 16.
“We are thrilled for both Yamuna and Ginger, as well as the 18 other young women who took part in last weekend’s competition,” said Darcie Fisher, Miss Vermont Scholarship Organization Executive Director, in a release. “The last two years have seen our program grow in leaps and bounds."
More information about becoming a candidate at the 2024 competition can be found at https://missvermont.org or by emailing candidate coordinator Julia Crane at misscontestants@missvermont.org.