BENNINGTON — The Bennington County Regional Commission, in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health, has awarded a total of $150,000 to five local organizations to address health disparities in Bennington County.
Projects were selected by a panel of community grant reviewers convened by the BCRC. Earlier this year, the BCRC received funding from VDH to participate in a statewide health equity-focused learning collaborative. In addition, participating organizations were allocated pass-through funding for community-based organizations working with populations at higher risk of poor health outcomes. The source of the funding is a CDC grant received by each state to address health disparities that were exacerbated by COVID-19.
Funding was granted to the following organizations, each proposing a unique approach to addressing health disparities:
Alliance for Community Transformations: $17,000 for the Take Care Project, which provides free personal hygiene products to low-income community members.
Bennington County Open Arms: $30,000 to help cover housing costs for newly arrived refugee families.
The Bike Hub: $24,000 to expand access to, use of, and maintenance of bicycles among low-income individuals.
Greater Bennington Community Services: $75,000 to work with Rural Area Medicine to offer a pop-up clinic in Bennington that will offer no-cost medical, dental, and vision care to the community.
Mt. Anthony Union Middle School: $4,000 to build an orchard and greenhouse for educational purposes and to provide produce to the community.