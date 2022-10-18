BENNINGTON — If you were to catch one of Manchester Elementary Middle School’s soccer games this season, you will notice that they have an extra player on the field. That player, Stephen Cummins, might not impact the score of the game much, but he surely has an effect on his team — and the game undoubtedly has an effect on him.
Stephen, 12, is autistic. His mother, Maria, is his biggest fan and — more importantly — his biggest advocate. Her support and encouragement is palpable while he is on the field, and it is clear she’d be right out there on the field with him if she could.
In fact, until this year, she always was. This is Stephen’s first year on a school team.
“He has played since he was very young,” said Maria, who teaches at Shaftsbury Elementary. “But the only difference is that I was on the field with him, running the bases in baseball, or running alongside him in soccer.”
“Very embarrassing, I’m sure he’ll say at some point in his life,” she added with a laugh.
Now out there on his own for the first time this season, opposing teams have accommodated Stephen being a “12th man” on the field for Manchester-Dorset’s middle school soccer team, as he was in Friday’s game against Grace Christian School.
Stephen displayed substantial endurance, staying out on the field the entire game. His aide who helps him with after-school activities, Chelsea Palacios, shouted every few minutes from the sidelines, “Find the ball, Stephen!” to get him refocused. And off he went, hustling to get back near the action.
As has always been his way, Stephen didn’t show too much interest in playing the ball, but just being on the field seemed to be more than enough for him.
“He’s not aggressive, so he won’t go after the ball,” Maria explained. “He’s literally like, ‘Oh there’s the ball. No, please, after you.’”
Maria and Chelsea wait for the day that Stephen might decide he wants to get into the mix and go kick the ball himself, but for now, seeing how happy he is to be on the field makes the entire experience worthwhile.
Maria says beyond allowing him to be on the field, she doesn’t seek any special treatment for Stephen. Stephen reflexively ducked most of the times he heard a ball kicked on Friday, but Cummins said he has been hit before.
“If he does get hit, he gets hit. So does everyone else,” his mother said matter-of-factly. “Everyone’s asking, ‘Do you want us to do this or that to protect him?’ But are [other kids] wrapped in bubble wrap? No.”
Maria also expressed appreciation that Vice Principal Kendra LaRoche had both teams stay on the field one game and set things up postgame so that Stephen could score a goal of his own.
“The entire crowd went bananas. They all cheered for him and high-fived him off the field. It was like a ‘Rudy’ moment,” she said. “He loved it. He loves cheers, loves applause. He had the biggest smile on his face. It was beautiful.”
Maria said it was a fantastic moment, but she also doesn’t request any of it. She doesn’t want the game to stop just so Stephen can score, or for it to all be about him. She just wants him to enjoy participating like everyone else.
“That’s not fair. But I want him to be included. He just loves to be in it and be a part of it, and he very much knows when he’s not,” Maria said. “Segregating him is very painful for him, not just for me as a mom.”
Stephen being on the field hasn’t just been beneficial for him. His presence seems to galvanize the team and has been valuable for the other kids.
“It’s been good having him on the team. The team enjoys it, too,” said Bayron Apuhango, one of the coaches at the middle school. “Sometimes when we have him doing the drills, the kids have to have patience. It’s a good experience for them to do that.”
Stephen’s enthusiasm rubs off on other kids in the myriad other activities Maria keeps him engaged in, as well. She shared one anecdote she was particularly moved by over the summer during circus camp at Southern Vermont Arts Center.
“Stephen’s smile is infectious, and it’s awesome because the other kids notice,” she said. “[The kids] were all lining up for the show and one of them said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to smile. Be like Stephen,’ and that just warmed my heart.”
Maria said Stephen has tried many activities since he was very young.
“I’m huge on just throw everything at him and see what he likes,” she said. “And he’s very clear on if he doesn’t like something. He will say no. So it’s not like I’m pushing anything on him that he doesn’t want.”
Maria says the song “Try Everything” from Disney’s “Zootopia” serves as a motto for her and Stephen.
“I sing in the car because apparently that’s where I think I have a great voice,” Maria joked. “I can’t get through the chorus without crying because of that one part that says, ‘Look how far you’ve come.’”
Maria describes some of her daily engagement with Stephen, and some of the routines and steps in development she shares with him. She makes it a point to give Stephen chores to teach him responsibility, and brings him to Hildene where he volunteers on Sundays, feeding the goats and stacking hay.
Maria has adapted Stephen’s prayers before bed at night to include saying what he is thankful for, to foster more meaningful conversation rather than just have it be something he had memorized. Maria said included in those things he is thankful for, of late, are the soccer field and his teammates.
Maria wants everyone to know that Stephen can, and should be, held accountable for his behavior and taught how to conduct himself just like any other seventh-grader. She encourages anyone in his life like teachers and paraprofessionals to hold him to the same standard.
Maria cited an example of people saying “Hello, Stephen,” and Stephen continuing to walk by without returning their greeting because sometimes he needs time to process. Many people will shrug that off and say “That’s OK” in an effort to be polite, but Maria says she needs help from her community at times like that.
“No, it’s not okay. He says please. He says thank you. He opens doors. So hold him accountable,” she explained. “If you don’t hold him accountable, how are you helping? Where’s my village?”
Cummins is also quick to dispel any myths about autism spectrum disorder (ASD), quoting a simple and powerful phrase often used by parents of autistic children.
“If you’ve met one child with autism, then you’ve met one child with autism.”
“He’s not Rainman,” she added.
Maria is proud to mention a few of Stephen’s talents, though. Stephen has perfect pitch recognition, which he takes advantage of playing xylophone in the school band, and he is taking singing lessons. Maria also mentioned his love of computers, and how he is learning coding. The plan is for him to get it all down and be able to teach the sixth-graders soon.
In addition to 12-year-old Stephen, Maria also has a 5-year-old son, James. Her husband Jim, who played 15 years in the NHL, is now on the road, often as a scout for the Calgary Flames.
Hopefully, Maria takes some solace in knowing that her first-born is exhibiting a lot of qualities not seen in many children of the same age.
“If he’s into something, he’s really into it,” she said. “He’s all in, which is great. He doesn’t give up on anything. He doesn’t leave anything half-finished, which is really beautiful.”
Maria Cummins isn’t raising an exceptional young, autistic man — she’s just raising an exceptional young man.