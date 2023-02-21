Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: Bellows Falls hosts Riverdell

BELLOWS FALLS — In their final game of the regular season, the Bellows Falls girls basketball team defeated Rivendell Academy 50-21 on Saturday.

Izzy Stoodley led Bellows Falls in scoring with 13 points. Laura Kamel added nine points and Veronica Moore and Tela Harty had six each for the Terriers.

Ryleigh Butler led Rivendell in scoring with nine points and Colleen Underhill added four points.

Bellows Falls ended their season at 6-14.