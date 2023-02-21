Delaney Lockerby adds two to the scoreboard during the Terriers' game against Rivendell on Saturday, 2/18. Purchase local photos online.
the BFUHS girls' basketball team took on Rivendell at home on Saturday, 2/18. The final score was 50-21 Terriers.
Delaney Lockerby takes a shot for the Terriers during Saturday's game against Rivendell.
All hands are up as the Terriers' Izzy Stoodley takes a shot during Saturday's match up against Rivendell in Bellows Falls
Izzy Stoodley, mid lay up, during Saturday's game against Rivendell in Bellows Falls.
BF Freshman, Veronica Moore, and Rivendaell's Colleen Underhill vie for posession during Saturday's game in Bellows Falls
Rivendell's Colleen Underhill steals the rebound from BF Freshman Nola Sciacca during Saturday's game in Bellows Falls
the Terriers' Izzy Stoodley maneuvers around Rivendell's Ryleigh Butler during Saturday's game in Bellows Falls
Rivendell players work defensively to block a shot by Izzy Stoodley during Saturday's game in Bellows Falls.
BELLOWS FALLS — In their final game of the regular season, the Bellows Falls girls basketball team defeated Rivendell Academy 50-21 on Saturday.
Izzy Stoodley led Bellows Falls in scoring with 13 points. Laura Kamel added nine points and Veronica Moore and Tela Harty had six each for the Terriers.
Ryleigh Butler led Rivendell in scoring with nine points and Colleen Underhill added four points.
Bellows Falls ended their season at 6-14.