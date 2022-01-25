WESTMINSTER — Vermont State Police have identified the man who was found dead in a car in a gas station parking lot as a Bellows Falls man.
The investigation into the death of Benjamin M. Gregory, 46, is continuing, according to Vermont State Police.
But police said preliminary information indicated he died of a suspected drug overdose. An autopsy is being conducted by the Vermont Medical Examiner's Office to determine cause and manner of death.
Police were called Monday afternoon to the parking lot of the Irving Gas station on Route 5 in Westminster Station.
Police said anyone with information about Gregory's death should contact Vermont State Police Detective Trooper Tyler Noyes at 802 772-4600.