BELLOWS FALLS -- A 56-year-old Bellows Falls woman pleaded not guilty Friday to charges she repeatedly sold heroin to a confidential informant while she was on probation for other drug trafficking charges.
Elizabeth "Beth" McAllister was arraigned on eight different counts stemming from the Bellows Falls Police Department investigation, according to Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Steve Brown.
McAllister was ordered held without bail following her arraignment via video in White River Junction criminal court, Brown said. He said she was ordered held without bail because of the probation violation.
McAllister allegedly conducted drug sales out of her Front Street home repeatedly during the months of October and November. Police said they were working with the informant who was cooperating with the police in consideration of their own heroin and domestic abuse charges.
Brown said that McAllister was charged with four counts of sale of heroin, all felonies, two felony counts of possession of heroin, one count of a prohibited person in possession of a gun, and one count of child cruelty.
The deputy county prosecutor said that he and Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Kelly Shriver had been working with the Bellows Falls Police Department on several drug cases at the request of Chief David Bemis.
Bemis, who couldn't be reached for comment Friday due to a death in his family, is trying to initiate "more complex investigations" involving illegal drug dealing in Bellows Falls, Brown said.
Bellows Falls Police Sgt. Mario Checchi, who was the lead investigator in the McAllister case, couldn't be reached for comment on Friday.
Also assisting the Bellows Falls Police Department was the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Brown said. "We are grateful for the assistance provided to the BFPD," he said.
He declined to say whether there were other active investigations into drug dealing in Bellows Falls.
McAllister is related to Zachariah McAllister, he said, a convicted Westminster drug dealer who lead law enforcement on a two-state chase in September 2019, and is now serving time in a federal prison.